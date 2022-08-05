Wells Fargo & Company Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $500.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $559.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $355.46 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -259.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

