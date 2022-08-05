Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.92.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 15,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 292,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

