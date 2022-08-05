Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 12,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,482. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

