Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

