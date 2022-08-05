Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Western Digital by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $49.91 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

