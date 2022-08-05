Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Western Digital updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.65 EPS.
WDC traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 228,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.
