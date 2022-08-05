Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.85 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEF. CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,779. The firm has a market cap of C$491.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$2.40.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
