Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 254.81% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Western Union updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.
Western Union Stock Down 5.6 %
WU stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.
Institutional Trading of Western Union
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
