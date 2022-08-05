Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 89,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 254.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 254,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

