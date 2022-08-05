Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.70-5.00 EPS.

NYSE WAB traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

