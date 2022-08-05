WeWork (NYSE:WE) Announces Earnings Results

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. WeWork updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WeWork Stock Performance

WE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 4,916,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. WeWork has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WeWork news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 338.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 653,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 504,669 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WeWork by 141.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of WeWork by 63.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,145,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 445,643 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of WeWork by 365.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

