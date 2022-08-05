Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 65.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

