Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.9 %
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
