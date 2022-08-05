Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Trading Up 12%

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating) were up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 1,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.