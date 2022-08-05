Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 4,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,896. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
