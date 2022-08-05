Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 4,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,896. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,790.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,790.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,325.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $667,790. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.