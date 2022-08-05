Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.94.
Wix.com Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of WIX traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $291.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 207.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
