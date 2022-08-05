Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 455 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $615,201,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $145.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

