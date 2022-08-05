Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Argus lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

EXPE opened at $102.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

