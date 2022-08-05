Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 667.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,791,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.