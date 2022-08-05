Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 450 Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Price Performance

Shares of RINF opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

