WOM Protocol Price Down 2% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $1.73 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 2% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00131707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065023 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

