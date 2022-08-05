Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Woodward Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WWD traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 476,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. Woodward has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $237,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

