Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,320.08

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00011372 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $173,320.08 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00621790 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
