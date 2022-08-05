W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Critical Comparison

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 9.57 $50.28 million $1.53 16.65 W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.10 -$41.48 million ($0.31) -13.81

Profitability

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Brigham Minerals and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 36.54% 10.56% 9.36% W&T Offshore -6.93% -18.05% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brigham Minerals and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 3 1 3.00 W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.22%. W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 96.26%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats W&T Offshore on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

