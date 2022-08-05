XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.55-$5.90 EPS.

XPO Logistics Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE XPO traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $59.86. 2,149,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

