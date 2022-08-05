Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE XYL opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

