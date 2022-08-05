Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Xylem also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Xylem stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 776,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,655 shares of company stock valued at $691,104. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.