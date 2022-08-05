YAM V3 (YAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 2% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $54,168.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064593 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,461 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,985 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

