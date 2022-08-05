YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $44.16 on Friday. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

