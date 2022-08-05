YOU COIN Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $4,034.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063029 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.