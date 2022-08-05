Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

NYSE:YUM opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.67. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

