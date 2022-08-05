Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Zalando Price Performance

Zalando stock traded up €3.62 ($3.73) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €31.26 ($32.23). 2,606,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($51.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.43.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

