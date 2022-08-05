ZCore Market Cap Reaches $52,109.08 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $52,109.08 and approximately $37.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

