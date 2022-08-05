Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 60,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $329.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.58 and a 200-day moving average of $378.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.