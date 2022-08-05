Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $453.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $331.89. 12,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,130. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.56. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,801,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

