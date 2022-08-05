Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.70. 265,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,869. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.56. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.