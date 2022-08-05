ZEON (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $424,783.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. ZEON has a market cap of $321.63 million and approximately $424,783.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 341.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064593 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

