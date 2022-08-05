Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $38.13, but opened at $35.07. Wedbush now has a $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Zillow Group shares last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 15,002 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Zillow Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

