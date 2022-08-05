Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$6.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.24. 26,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 209.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 88,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

