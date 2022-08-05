Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.24. 26,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $111,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

