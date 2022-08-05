Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $25.45.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
