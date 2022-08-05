ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 45,701 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. 3,900,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 197.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 181.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 495,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 319,586 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

