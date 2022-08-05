ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.89.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 70,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 173.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,238 shares of company stock worth $10,598,256. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.