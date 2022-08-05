Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Cut to Underperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Zovio Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter. Zovio had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 117.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zovio
About Zovio
Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.