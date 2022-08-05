Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Cut to Underperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Zovio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter. Zovio had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 117.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zovio

About Zovio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,397,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 329,810 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 246,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192,514 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.