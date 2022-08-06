0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $18,014.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14,212.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00067515 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

