12,985 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
