151,807 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.17% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Stock Up 1.8 %

YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

