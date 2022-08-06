1,640 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.28) to £110 ($134.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -470.72%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

