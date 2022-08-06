165,002 Shares in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.82% of Manitex International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 206,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $6.01 on Friday. Manitex International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Coffey purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $49,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

