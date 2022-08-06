3,182 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $31.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,195.19. 92,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,119.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,032.20. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

