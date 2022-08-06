37,000 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. APA accounts for about 1.3% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 69.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 194,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 815.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 87,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 77,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,250,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,807. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.90.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

